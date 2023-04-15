Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Anavissos Municipal Unit
65
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Anavyssos
18
54 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saronis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin agios nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
agios nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
3 room cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

