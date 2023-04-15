Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Anavissos Municipal Unit
65
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Anavyssos
18
90 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,200,000
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 bath 626 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 bath 41 m²
€ 55,000
Property Code: 1503 - FOR SALE renovated 1 Bedroom, on the facade Apartment of total surfac…
1 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: 1469 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 sq.m,…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bath 250 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 1400 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels …
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 bath 500 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
3 room housein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bath 171 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
3 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
3 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath 195 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Anavyssos for €500.000 . This 195…
Villa 4 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
4 bath 547 m²
€ 3,000,000
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
4 room housein Anavyssos, Greece
4 room house
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath 225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
4 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
4 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin lakka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
lakka, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein lakka, Greece
3 room cottage
lakka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…

Properties features in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

