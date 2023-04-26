UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Municipality of Samothraki
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 223,000
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
143 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 143 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 283,993
Detached home in a quiet and private location with no communal fees, you won’t believe how s…
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
90 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 90 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor c…
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 350,000
This complex of luxury houses which is located inbetween 2 the most popular tourist villages…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room apartment
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
117 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 670,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the floor and consists…
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Properties features in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map