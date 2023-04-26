UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Municipality of Samothraki
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath
450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 1,510,852
Property Code: HPS1363 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €1.500.000. This 200 sq. m. Vi…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
135 m²
€ 352,532
Property Code: HPS2936 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €350.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
1 room apartment
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath
182 m²
€ 375,000
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 402,894
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
Properties features in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map