Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,510,852
Property Code: HPS1363 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €1.500.000. This 200 sq. m. Vi…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 135 m²
€ 352,532
Property Code: HPS2936 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €350.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
1 room apartment in Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room apartment
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath 182 m²
€ 375,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 402,894
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…

