Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Rodia, Greece

Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Malevizi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€220,000

