Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 6 room villain Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Villa 4 room villain Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villain Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villain Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…

