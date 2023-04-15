Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
29 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Villa 4 room villain Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Villa 5 room villain Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villain Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
3 room cottagein Fanes, Greece
3 room cottage
Fanes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 230 sq.meters in Rhodes island The duplex is situated …
3 room cottagein Kritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villain Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villain Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 room villain Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 4 room villain Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
3 room cottagein sgourou, Greece
3 room cottage
sgourou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kremasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kremasti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
Villa 4 room villain Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 3 room villain Kalathos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalathos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villain Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…

