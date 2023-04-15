Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes
19
Ialysos
4
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…

Properties features in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir