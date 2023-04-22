Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 145,000
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - Monastirio 93 Sq…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 66,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
1 room Cottage in Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lasteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartment in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Kavouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

