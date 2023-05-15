Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…

Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir