Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€430,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir