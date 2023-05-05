Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Chortiatis Municipal Unit
41
Panorama Municipal Unit
18
Chortiatis
10
Filyro
6
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Asvestochori
5
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000

