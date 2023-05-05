Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Chortiatis Municipal Unit
41
Panorama Municipal Unit
18
Chortiatis
10
Filyro
6
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Asvestochori
5
65 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 78,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 200,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 153,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 120,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 132,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
€ 230,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 165,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 140,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 190,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 220,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 123,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 55,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
3 room townhouse in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
