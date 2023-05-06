Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 106,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir