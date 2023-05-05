Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
73
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
Pylaia Municipal Unit
25
Chortiatis
19
Filyro
12
Asvestochori
9
45 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 040 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,600,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,050,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 6 room villa in Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa in Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

