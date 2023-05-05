Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

166 properties total found
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
€ 1,100,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
€ 1,100,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
€ 685,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
€ 670,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor -1
€ 600,000
3 room house in Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 242 m²
Floor -1
€ 360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 78,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
€ 474,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
Floor -1
€ 710,000
3 room house in Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 242 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
2 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 133 m²
Floor -1
€ 350,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
€ 530,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 2
€ 520,000
3 room house in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor -1
€ 360,000
3 room house in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor -1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
9 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
9 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
€ 570,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Floor 1
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 160,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
€ 750,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 040 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,600,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,050,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 7,000,000
6 room house in Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 445 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,180,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,600,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
€ 450,000

