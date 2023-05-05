Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
20
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
8
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Chortiatis
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
1 room Cottage in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir