Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
20
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
8
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Chortiatis
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
1 room Cottage in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir