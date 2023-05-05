Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Pylaia Municipal Unit
65
Panorama Municipal Unit
31
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
21
Chortiatis
5
Asvestochori
4
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 205,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 620,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 270,000

