Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pineios, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 189 m² -1 Floor
€ 360,449
Villa 5 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath 385 m²
€ 2,600,000
Chic modern first-line villa surrounded by pine forest. Patry views of the sea and forest op…
2 room apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 745,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor …
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
3 bath
€ 650,000
This stunning eco-build, high-tech villa for sale in Chania is located in Kolymbari, just 50…
5 room apartment in South Aegean, Greece
5 room apartment
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 620,772
Duplex with an area of 230 sq.m on the island of Rhodes is for sale at the construction stag…
1 room apartment in mertikaiika, Greece
1 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 45,000
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
3 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
130 m²
€ 450,561
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 130 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000 . This 200 sq. m.…

