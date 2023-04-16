Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Patras

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
1
Municipal Unit of Vrachneika
1
11 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein romanos, Greece
3 room townhouse
romanos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
3 room townhousein Platani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Patras, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 6 room villain Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…

Properties features in Municipality of Patras, Greece

