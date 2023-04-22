Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir