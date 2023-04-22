Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
10
Municipal Unit of Papagou
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
4 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 248,000
For sale Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos northeast of Athens, apartment of 95sqm. Corner 2. Floor at a privileged point, be…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 300,000
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Offered for sale 2 apartments of total area 74 sqm, more detailed: Ground floor apartment of…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…

Properties features in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir