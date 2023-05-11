Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir