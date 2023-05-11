Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
26
Neapoli Municipal Unit
17
Pefka Municipal Unit
11
Pefka
6
13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 175,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 12/1
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 68,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€ 560,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/1
€ 900,000
6 room apartment in Pefka, Greece
6 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 125,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

