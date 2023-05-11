Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
26
Neapoli Municipal Unit
17
Pefka Municipal Unit
11
Pefka
6
59 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 67,000
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 247,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 260,000
2 room house in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 178,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 5/1
€ 143,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 95,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 4/1
€ 158,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 64,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 108,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 149,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 12/1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 79,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 75,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 68,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 155,000
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 220 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 95,000
2 room apartment in Pefka, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Pefka, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 62,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 62,000

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir