  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Naxos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Naxos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Galini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Galini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villain Moutsouna, Greece
Villa Villa
Moutsouna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…

