UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
Naxos
3
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
180 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS3423 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €780.000 . This 180 sq. m.…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 353,758
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halki…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 86,460
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 485,154
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 104,348
For sale Apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
6 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
218 m²
€ 577,270
Property Code: 4-780 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000. This 218 sq. m…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
17 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,987,584
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath
57 m²
€ 120,737
Property Code: 3-1095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €125.000 . This 57 sq. m…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 505,369
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
8 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
369 m²
€ 707,517
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 369 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a …
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,279,513
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 79,503
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Properties features in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map