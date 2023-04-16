Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…

Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir