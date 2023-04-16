Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafplio
4
Nafplio
3
4 properties total found
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kantia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
2 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…

