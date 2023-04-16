Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Aria, Greece
2 room apartment
Aria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room Cottagein Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…

