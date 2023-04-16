Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafplio
2
Nafplio
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
2 room apartmentin Aria, Greece
2 room apartment
Aria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
3 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…

Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir