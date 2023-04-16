Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafplio
4
Nafplio
3
14 properties total found
2 room housein Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €130.000 . This 98 sq.…
3 room housein Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
4 room housein Nea Tiryntha, Greece
4 room house
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11720 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Exostis for €380.000 . This 210 sq. m. furn…
5 room housein Nafplio, Greece
5 room house
Nafplio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
02/02/2022 Offering excellent sea views and easy access (just 100 meters) to a beautiful and…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kantia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Aria, Greece
2 room apartment
Aria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
1 room Cottagein Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…

Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir