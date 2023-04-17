Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Nafpaktia
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos
1
Nafpaktos
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin makyneia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin skala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
skala, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir