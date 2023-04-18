Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Monemvasia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

1 property total found
Townhousein Gerakas, Greece
Townhouse
Gerakas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…

Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir