Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Municipality of Mirtos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Mirtos, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,242
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 109,644
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartment
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 92,034
Castle
Rhodes, Greece
541 m²
€ 768,983
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
Villa 3 room villa
Vathy, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 378,769
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,158
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 38,874
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
8 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
10 Number of rooms
680 m²
€ 2,805,952
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 4 bedrooms, on…
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,744
Townhouse for sale with an area of 165 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,483,146
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 24,919
For sale Apartment of 24 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 132,569
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
