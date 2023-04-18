Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Milos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Milos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room housein Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 287 m² -1 Floor
€ 595,000
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
192 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Villa 2 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Greece, Greece
100 m²
€ 189,000
These high-standard maisonettes are in a great location, very close to the sea in Petriti. E…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
218 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 218 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement cons…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Fokea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,848
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 4 levels. …
2 room housein Perivolia, Greece
2 room house
Perivolia, Greece
1 bath
€ 350,000
This 94sqms stone house for sale in Chania Crete is located in the historical Old Town, a fe…
1 room apartmentin Nea Fokea, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 159,878
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 154,419
Property Code: 3-1076 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €159.000 . This 80 sq. …
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 420,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
5 room housein Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
350 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Loutraki. The first floor consists of …
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 444,662
For sale under construction. Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…

Properties features in Municipality of Milos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir