Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Milos
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Milos, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Zefiria, Greece
2 room apartment
Zefiria, Greece
1 bath 81 m²
€ 200,000
Marousi north of Athens Agioi Anargiroi area, apartment of 81sq.m. 4th floor bright in a goo…

Properties features in Municipality of Milos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir