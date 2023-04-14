Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villain Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 room villain Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 5 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villain Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Offered for sale a complex consisting of three autonomous villas with a total area of ​​500 …

