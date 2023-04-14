Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Loutraki
10
12 properties total found
3 room townhousein Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
3 room townhousein kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basem…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room townhousein Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 le…

