  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
76
Loutraki
39
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
1
9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room apartmentin kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Villa Villain Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 room villain kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Villa 4 room villain Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Perachora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
