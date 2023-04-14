Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhousein Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room Cottagein Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
1 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa Villain Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Villa 6 room villain kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 36 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room cottagein Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
Villa 6 room villain Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
Villa 4 room villain Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Perachora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
1 room apartmentin kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 56,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …

