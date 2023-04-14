Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

UAE
54 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottage
kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room townhouse
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
3 room cottage
Kyras Vrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement The grou…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
