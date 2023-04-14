Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
76
Loutraki
39
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
1
54 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhousein Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Villa Villain Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottagein Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
Villa 6 room villain Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottagein kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room townhousein kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartmentin Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 6 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
3 room cottagein Kyras Vrysi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kyras Vrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement The grou…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

