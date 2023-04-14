Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
25
Loutraki
15
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
1
31 property total found
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
1 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
5 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
5 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
2 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 36 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
1 room apartmentin Agii Theodori, Greece
1 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
1 room apartmentin kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 56,000
For sale Apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
2 room apartmentin Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 44 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 118,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
2 room apartmentin Agios Charalambos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Charalambos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 232,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…

