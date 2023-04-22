Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Livadia, Greece

Livadia
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 83,620
For sale Apartment of 81 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 106,247
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
128 m²
€ 500,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
12 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,574,024
For sale 2-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 191,834
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartment in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor a…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 54,107
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
Villa 5 room villa in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sfakaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 678,798
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,909
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 167,240
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …

