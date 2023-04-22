UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Municipality of Livadia
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Livadia
2
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 83,620
For sale Apartment of 81 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 106,247
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house
Greece, Greece
128 m²
€ 500,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,574,024
For sale 2-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 191,834
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor a…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 54,107
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
Villa 5 room villa
Sfakaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 678,798
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,909
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 167,240
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath
400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Properties features in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map