Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Lavreotiki
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Legrena, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…

Properties features in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir