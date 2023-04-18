Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Lavreotiki
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Legrena, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Legrena, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir