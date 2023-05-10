Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
17
Leptokarya
10
Litochoro
4
17 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
Villa 4 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Villa Villa in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa 9 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 5
€ 800,000
Villa 6 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 580,000

Properties features in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
