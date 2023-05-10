Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
105
Leptokarya
68
Litochoro
21
Platamonas
10
105 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Townhouse in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
Villa 2 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
2 room house in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room house
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 140,000
Villa 4 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Villa Villa in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000

