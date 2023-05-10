Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
47
Leptokarya
21
Litochoro
19
Apartment To archive
Clear all
47 properties total found
1 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 3/1
€ 120,000
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor -1/1
€ 19,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 55,000
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 80,000
4 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 89,900
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 65,000
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 75,000
1 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 39,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
3 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 90,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 90,000
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 117,000
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000

Properties features in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir